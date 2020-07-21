Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €13.00 ($14.61) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.93 ($12.28).

ETR:AIXA opened at €12.38 ($13.90) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 53.00. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a twelve month high of €11.76 ($13.21). The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is €10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.49.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

