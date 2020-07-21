Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($70.79) target price on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($74.16) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HSBC set a €51.00 ($57.30) price target on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.19 ($59.76).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of €52.20. Basf has a one year low of €37.36 ($41.97) and a one year high of €72.17 ($81.09). The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

