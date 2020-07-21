Continental (ETR:CON) Given a €105.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Independent Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €95.00 ($106.74) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on Continental and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €98.20 ($110.34).

ETR:CON opened at €88.16 ($99.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €88.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13. Continental has a 52-week low of €51.45 ($57.81) and a 52-week high of €133.10 ($149.55). The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion and a PE ratio of -11.69.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

