Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $85.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) to report sales of $85.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.30 million and the lowest is $82.92 million. Exponent reported sales of $100.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full year sales of $374.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $370.53 million to $378.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $420.01 million, with estimates ranging from $414.91 million to $425.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti increased their price target on shares of Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

EXPO opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.01. Exponent has a 52 week low of $58.03 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $295,237.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,787.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $127,619.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,321.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,070 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,523. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Exponent in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exponent by 51.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

