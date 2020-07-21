Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €116.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €93.00 ($104.49) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($95.51) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €95.00 ($106.74) price objective on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.89 ($109.99).

Beiersdorf stock opened at €99.90 ($112.25) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €98.97 and a 200-day moving average price of €98.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. Beiersdorf has a 12-month low of €77.62 ($87.21) and a 12-month high of €117.25 ($131.74).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

