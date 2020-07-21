Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €36.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €36.00 ($40.45) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($44.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.51 ($45.52) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €35.60 ($40.00).

FRA:DPW opened at €35.30 ($39.66) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of €29.45. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($34.29) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($46.43).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

