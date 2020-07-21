Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €590.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €590.00 ($662.92) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($505.62) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €425.00 ($477.53) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($471.91) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($449.44) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €473.00 ($531.46) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rational has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €470.50 ($528.65).

RAA stock opened at €513.50 ($576.97) on Monday. Rational has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($481.27) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($668.56). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €503.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €548.30.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

