Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Deutsche Bank set a €19.00 ($21.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($22.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Independent Research set a €16.20 ($18.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €17.88 ($20.09).

DTE opened at €15.41 ($17.31) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.37). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €14.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.07.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

