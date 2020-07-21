SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) will report sales of $352.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SkyWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $404.38 million and the lowest is $315.00 million. SkyWest reported sales of $744.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SkyWest will report full year sales of $2.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SkyWest.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti increased their price target on shares of SkyWest from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SkyWest by 133.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SkyWest by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 89,135 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SkyWest by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,998,000 after buying an additional 129,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $28.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $66.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.90.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

