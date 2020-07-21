Eight Capital Raises Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Price Target to C$3.55

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) had its price target hoisted by Eight Capital from C$3.45 to C$3.55 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$2.10 price target on Rupert Resources and gave the stock a speculative buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Rupert Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.70 million and a P/E ratio of -88.65.

In other news, insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$27,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,634,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,137,128. Insiders have bought a total of 91,600 shares of company stock valued at $78,288 in the last ninety days.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 124km2 land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and a 100% interest in the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

