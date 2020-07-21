Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €8.95 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.95 ($10.06) price target on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.80 ($8.76) price objective on shares of Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €7.50 ($8.43) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. HSBC set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($8.20) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €8.70 ($9.78) price target on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €7.94 ($8.92).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 1 year low of €4.16 ($4.67) and a 1 year high of €5.59 ($6.28).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Article: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.