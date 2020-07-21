UBS Group Reiterates “€1.95” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP)

UBS Group set a €1.95 ($2.19) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.00 ($2.25) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HSBC set a €2.10 ($2.36) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.36) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.30 ($1.46) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €2.00 ($2.24).

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.63).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

