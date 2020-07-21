Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €45.25 ($50.85).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.