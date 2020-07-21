Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) will post $1.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $700,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Lindblad Expeditions posted sales of $76.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full year sales of $143.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.10 million to $166.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $315.22 million, with estimates ranging from $218.16 million to $383.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.36 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LIND. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The stock has a market cap of $391.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.50 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

