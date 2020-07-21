Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.90 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $75.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $308.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.83 million, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $386.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $7,302,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

