Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) will announce $74.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $77.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.90 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported sales of $75.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $308.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.70 million to $313.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $351.83 million, with estimates ranging from $325.70 million to $386.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a market cap of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 70,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $1,521,654.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,403,207.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $2,235,800. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 70.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,494 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 32.4% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,773 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $7,302,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.