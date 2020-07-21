$228.01 Million in Sales Expected for Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) will report $228.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Party City Holdco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.00 million and the highest is $261.02 million. Party City Holdco reported sales of $563.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 59.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Party City Holdco will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Party City Holdco.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 12th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $414.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.44 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Party City Holdco from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of PRTY opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Party City Holdco by 369.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 80,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Party City Holdco by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,312 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Party City Holdco by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 93,619 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Party City Holdco by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 156,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Party City Holdco by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 274,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 181,222 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

