Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance at 1.13-1.13 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.13 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 24.35%. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $137.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.09. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $67.90 and a fifty-two week high of $138.22.

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,495,835. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.04.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

