E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect E*TRADE Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ETFC opened at $53.55 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETFC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. E*TRADE Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

