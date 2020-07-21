Analysts Expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Million

Analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) will report $7.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.40 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $36.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $53.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.98 million, with estimates ranging from $13.60 million to $54.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 61.01% and a negative net margin of 42.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 122.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.20 and its 200-day moving average is $3.05. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

