Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) will announce $280.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vereit’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.85 million. Vereit posted sales of $312.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vereit will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vereit.

Get Vereit alerts:

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VER shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vereit in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth $50,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth $51,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth $57,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit in the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. Vereit has a 52 week low of $3.56 and a 52 week high of $10.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s payout ratio is 44.93%.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.