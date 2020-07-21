Masimo (MASI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.40 million. Masimo had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $246.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.16 and a 200-day moving average of $198.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo has a twelve month low of $139.36 and a twelve month high of $258.00.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.33.

In other news, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $293,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 11,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total value of $2,270,260.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,161,455.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,671 shares of company stock worth $3,019,886 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

