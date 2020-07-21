JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.86) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

In related news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBLU. UBS Group reduced their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.