Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $10.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 million. On average, analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $11.50 on Tuesday. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.88 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

In other news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 14,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $174,330.00. Also, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $116,900.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Aegis reduced their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $13.20 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

