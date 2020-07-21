Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.90 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect Franklin Electric to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $52.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

