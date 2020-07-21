DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. DTE Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 6.47-6.75 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $6.47-$6.75 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect DTE Energy to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DTE opened at $109.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $111.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

