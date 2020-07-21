Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
IBTX stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.97.
About Independent Bank Group
Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
