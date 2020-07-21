Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $137.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.70 million. On average, analysts expect Independent Bank Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IBTX stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.97.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Independent Bank Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Hovde Group raised Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

