Castlight Health (CSLT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Castlight Health to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Castlight Health has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at -0.16–0.11 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 million. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 58.42%. On average, analysts expect Castlight Health to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CSLT opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.93. Castlight Health has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Castlight Health from $1.15 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.31.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.