Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Earnings History for Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Eight Capital Raises Rupert Resources Price Target to C$3.55
Eight Capital Raises Rupert Resources Price Target to C$3.55
Enel Given a €8.95 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
Enel Given a €8.95 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts
UBS Group Reiterates “€1.95” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo
UBS Group Reiterates “€1.95” Price Target for Intesa Sanpaolo
Koninklijke Philips Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Koninklijke Philips Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts
Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million
Analysts Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million
Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million
Analysts Anticipate Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Will Post Quarterly Sales of $74.87 Million


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report