Amalgamated Bank (AMAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $53.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.94 million. On average, analysts expect Amalgamated Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAL opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $351.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.88. Amalgamated Bank has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $20.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.25.

AMAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Amalgamated Bank from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

