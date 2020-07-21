ONEOK (OKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect ONEOK to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $28.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

OKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Citigroup downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on ONEOK from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ONEOK from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.62.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

