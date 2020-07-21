C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a one year low of $56.94 and a one year high of $91.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total transaction of $114,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.