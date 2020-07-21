Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $38.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

APAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

