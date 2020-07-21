Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

