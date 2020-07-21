Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Agilysys Company Profile
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.
Recommended Story: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.