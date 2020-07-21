Agilysys (AGYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Agilysys has set its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 37.13% and a negative net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $39.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.28 million. On average, analysts expect Agilysys to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. Agilysys has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $37.17. The stock has a market cap of $424.22 million, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AGYS shares. ValuEngine raised Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BTIG Research started coverage on Agilysys in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Securities cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. BidaskClub cut Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Agilysys from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agilysys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point-of-sale, property management, reservation and table management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions to streamline operations, and enhance efficiency and guest experience.

Earnings History for Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

