PerkinElmer (PKI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. PerkinElmer has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at 0.65 EPS and its Q2 guidance at at least $0.65 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $652.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PerkinElmer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PKI opened at $109.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $62.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.47.

In related news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $756,030.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $519,139.44. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

