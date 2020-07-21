SS&C Technologies (SSNC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SS&C Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $57.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.82.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.