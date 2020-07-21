$950,000.00 in Sales Expected for Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) to post sales of $950,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $160,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 493.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $5.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.70 million, with estimates ranging from $5.30 million to $6.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,324.48% and a negative return on equity of 85.62%.

A number of analysts have commented on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

In related news, CFO Gavin Wood acquired 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,114,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 34,428,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,646,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428,730 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 17,082,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,465,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,002,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,767,000 after buying an additional 1,210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after buying an additional 1,174,999 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADAP stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 2.41. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.71 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

