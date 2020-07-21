Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.63 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.59 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.23 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

STX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 46,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $2,280,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,995 shares of company stock worth $5,284,594. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

