Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $116.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Texas Instruments traded as high as $135.89 and last traded at $135.66, with a volume of 55868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.89.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TXN. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.79.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,655,000 after buying an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $708,603,000 after buying an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,855,000 after buying an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

