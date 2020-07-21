GVC (LON:GVC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GVC (LON:GVC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 710 ($8.74) to GBX 1,140 ($14.03) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GVC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on GVC from GBX 850 ($10.46) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,040 ($12.80) to GBX 1,060 ($13.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.54) price objective (up from GBX 1,000 ($12.31)) on shares of GVC in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GVC in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on GVC from GBX 1,170 ($14.40) to GBX 975 ($12.00) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GVC presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,016.15 ($12.50).

Get GVC alerts:

GVC stock opened at GBX 872 ($10.73) on Monday. GVC has a twelve month low of GBX 7.34 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 956.80 ($11.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 795.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 762.18.

In other news, insider Jette Nygaard-Andersen acquired 5,400 shares of GVC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($9.78) per share, with a total value of £42,930 ($52,830.42).

GVC Company Profile

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for GVC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GVC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.