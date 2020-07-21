Syncona’s (SYNC) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.24. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.32).

About Syncona

Syncona Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

