Syncona’s (SYNC) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SYNC stock opened at GBX 251.50 ($3.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 237.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 222.24. Syncona has a twelve month low of GBX 2.39 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 270 ($3.32).
About Syncona
See Also: Quantitative Easing
Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.