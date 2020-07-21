Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Share Price

News coverage about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a coverage optimism score of -1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSE HAL opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.36. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 1 year low of C$11.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.70.

