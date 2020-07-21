Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) Share Price

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

News coverage about Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf (TSE:HAL) has trended somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf earned a coverage optimism score of -1.92 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

TSE HAL opened at C$16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.36. Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf has a 1 year low of C$11.73 and a 1 year high of C$19.70.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Texas Instruments Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
Texas Instruments Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade
GVC Price Target Increased to GBX 1,140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
GVC Price Target Increased to GBX 1,140 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Amphenol Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Amphenol Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada
Syncona’s “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Syncona’s “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt
Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Share Price
Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Horizons Active Cdn Div Cl E Unt Etf Share Price
Ten Entertainment Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital
Ten Entertainment Group’s “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report