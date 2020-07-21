Ten Entertainment Group’s (TEG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TEG. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.71) price target on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

Shares of LON:TEG opened at GBX 153.50 ($1.89) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.76 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Ten Entertainment Group has a 1 year low of GBX 110 ($1.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 339 ($4.17). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 164.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 212.58.

In other Ten Entertainment Group news, insider Graham Blackwell sold 22,434 shares of Ten Entertainment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.98), for a total value of £36,118.74 ($44,448.36).

About Ten Entertainment Group

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 42 bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides amusement machine, table-tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar services.

