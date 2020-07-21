Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) Receives Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on XPER. Sidoti initiated coverage on Xperi in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a sell rating on shares of Xperi in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Xperi from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xperi from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER opened at $14.19 on Monday. Xperi has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Xperi had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,957,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 128.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 17,593 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Harvey Partners LLC increased its position in Xperi by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 398,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 202,815 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Xperi by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,589,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 36,236 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.