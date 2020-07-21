Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the local business review company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.13.

NYSE YELP opened at $23.82 on Monday. Yelp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yelp will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vivek Patel sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $78,495.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,187.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $25,124.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 179,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,175.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,126 shares of company stock valued at $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,064 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Yelp by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $31,097,000 after acquiring an additional 9,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

