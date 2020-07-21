Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UNM. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Unum Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.63.

NYSE UNM opened at $17.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.32.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7,166.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Unum Group by 61.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

