Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREF) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Swiss Re stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.09. Swiss Re has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $118.20.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. It underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, cyber, footer, and share price, as well as life and health insurance products.

