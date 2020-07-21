NOVOZYMES A/S/S (NVZMY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS: NVZMY) recently:

7/11/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

7/8/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/3/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/2/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

6/27/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/18/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/9/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/3/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/2/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

5/28/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/26/2020 – NOVOZYMES A/S/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $60.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a PEG ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 0.74. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $60.91.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $558.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

