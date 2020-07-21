Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group (AUTO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON: AUTO) in the last few weeks:

  • 7/15/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 7/8/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 460 ($5.66). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 7/2/2020 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 515 ($6.34) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 640 ($7.88).
  • 7/2/2020 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating. They now have a GBX 560 ($6.89) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 545 ($6.71).
  • 6/29/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 430 ($5.29). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/29/2020 – Auto Trader Group was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.46) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 510 ($6.28).
  • 6/29/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a GBX 525 ($6.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 580 ($7.14).
  • 6/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “sector performer” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
  • 6/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
  • 6/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 490 ($6.03). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 6/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 6/26/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.
  • 6/25/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 6/25/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 6/23/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 375 ($4.61) to GBX 440 ($5.41). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 6/19/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
  • 6/18/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 6/2/2020 – Auto Trader Group was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 680 ($8.37) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 565 ($6.95).
  • 5/27/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.
  • 5/27/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.
  • 5/25/2020 – Auto Trader Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 600 ($7.38) to GBX 570 ($7.01). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 537 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 535.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 511.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 225.71. Auto Trader Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 5.11 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 747 ($9.19).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

