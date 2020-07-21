Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.02 and traded as low as $47.94. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 2,574,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

Get Verona Pharma alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.