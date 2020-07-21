Verona Pharma (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $50.02 and traded as low as $47.94. Verona Pharma shares last traded at $101.50, with a volume of 2,574,840 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 14th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 50.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

About Verona Pharma (LON:VRP)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Verona Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verona Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Yelp Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Yelp Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Unum Group Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Unum Group Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
Swiss Re Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
NOVOZYMES A/S/S – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
NOVOZYMES A/S/S – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group
Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Auto Trader Group
Verona Pharma Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02
Verona Pharma Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $50.02


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report