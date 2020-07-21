Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.83

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $127.83 and traded as low as $80.00. Capital & Regional shares last traded at $80.00, with a volume of 7,163 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Capital & Regional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 74.50 ($0.92).

The company has a market capitalization of $94.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 98.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 127.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.02.

Capital & Regional Company Profile (LON:CAL)

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

