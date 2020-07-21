CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.37

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2020

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.37 and traded as low as $1.02. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at $1.03, with a volume of 226,864 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76. The company has a market capitalization of $280.37 million and a P/E ratio of -1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.37.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$349.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$322.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post -0.0776699 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

